JUNEAU – A 45-year-old Neshkora man was placed on a $15,000 cash bond in Dodge County on Thursday after being charged with his 9th offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Brandon Matke, who was in the Dodge County Jail on Friday, appeared before Dodge County Circuit Courts Commissioner Steven Seim. Matke also is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. As conditions of his bond, Matke must maintain absolute sobriety and may not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He also may not operate a motor vehicle. If convicted of the felony, he could face up to 7 ½ years in prison and 5 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy was on foot checking license plates parked at a business in the town of Rubicon on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 11:40 p.m. While there the deputy saw a red Ford Ranger traveling north on Highway P that slowed and stopped after entering the intersection of Rome Road even though there was no stop sign. The vehicle then backed up into the intersection and started driving north on Highway P.

The deputy then followed Matke’s vehicle on suspicion of unsafe driving. During the traffic stop, Matke told the deputy that he had two beers that night. He provided a breath sample which resulted in a reading of .208.

During the arrest, a man came up to the deputy and accused Matke of striking a woman while at a tavern. The woman was the bartender who had attempted to break up a fight between Matke and another patron.

Matke has previously been convicted of OWI — twice in 1998, and once each in 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2010, and 2011.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Feb. 9.