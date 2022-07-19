New design of Swan Park lagoons takes shape

The Swan Park lagoons are in their last few weeks of a renovation in hopes of creating a memorable place to visit in the park for generations to come.

The project began at the beginning of summer when the fountain and walls were removed from around the ponds. Work has continued over the last few months in hopes of the renovations being done on time this month. According to the latest update provided to the city of Beaver Dam, the final steps of the project are scheduled to be completed at the end of this month.

The latest update provided to the city stated that the wall construction for the ponds and backfill are complete along those two ponds, and workers from Janke General Contractors of Athens has started to lay out the wall cap and place the mortar stones.

This week the stepping stones in the easterly lagoon and waterfall layout are planned. In addition, the existing asphalt deck of the bridges has been removed and the surface is being prepared for the new concrete deck to be installed.

Workers with MSA have staked the path alignment in preparation for base and pavement for the concrete ramps and sidewalk. Planting and site restoration are planned for late July.

The project is expected to cost about $1 million when it is completed.

The pathways around the lagoons will be improved and the posts will now be lit up to help the interior park become safer and prevent vandalism. A bench was donated for the project.

Dodge County Historical Society Museum Curator Kurt Sampson said when the project began that the lagoons are original to the park, but did not originally have walls around them when the park was known as Vita Park. Dr. George Swan saw the profit in the spring water that bubbled into the ponds and purchased the land for a resort. It opened on July 15, 1880. The water was bottled up and sold as well.