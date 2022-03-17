New developments have occurred in the 'Baby Theresa' case

JUNEAU – Dodge County authorities will share "developments" Friday in a case where a dead infant was found wrapped inside a garbage bag in the woods near the town of Theresa in 2009.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office will discuss the death investigation of the newborn girl, who was dubbed by authorities as "Baby Theresa" because she was found near the Theresa March. Authorities were not able to locate the infant's mother at the time of her death.

Baby Theresa was found on Lone Road less than a mile from Highway 175 and less than three miles from Highway 41, on April 29, 2009. The man who found the body was cutting wood on private property.

The press conference Friday is limited to members of the media. The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office is also expected to join the conference, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

In 2009, authorities said the infant, who was 8 lbs. and 20.5 inches, had died within 24 hours of the body being found. The medical examiner at the time said that Baby Theresa did not suffer trauma that would result in her death. In addition, a complete toxicology screen was performed for drugs and was negative.

The autopsy also indicated she was likely born within two days of her being found.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Madison analyzed evidence recovered from the scene and identified what is believed to be a DNA profile of the biological mother at the time. The DNA profile is run through a national database of convicted felons and sex offenders to look for a match.

Members of the community came forward to support Baby Theresa. The Lowell Cemetery Association provided a cemetery plot so Baby Theresa could be laid to rest. Cornerstone Funeral Home and community members donated money and items to make the burial possible.

About 50 people attended her funeral in May of 2009, which was presided over by the Rev. Timothy Bauer. Baby Theresa was buried in a 24-inch-long, white casket and dressed in a pink one-piece outfit and a white sweater.

Dodge County has four other cold cases listed on its website:

Jerrold D. Stege, 43 at the time, was reported missing on Oct. 11, 2002, by his father. He was last seen on Oct. 2, 2002, at his place of employment in Waupun. His apartment was unlocked and there was no signs of a disturbance.

Christine D. Stenulson, 38 at the time, was last seen in her home in Milwaukee, on Sept. 2, 1997. Her body was found in a cornfield in southeastern Dodge County on Sept. 14, 1997.

Laura A. Babe, then 39-years-old, was beaten to death while at her apartment on Washington St. in Horicon on Sept. 6, 2007. The apartment was then set on fire and damaged the apartment complex.

Lori Bogenschneider, 34 at the time, was last seen in Mayville between Aug. 29 and Sept. 3, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found along a county road between Iron Ridge and Mayville on Dec. 7, 1995.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

