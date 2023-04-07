JUNEAU – Dodge County District Attorney Andrea Will was officially sworn into office on Thursday, April 6.

Gov. Tony Evers had appointed Andrea Will in February to serve as Dodge County District Attorney. The position had been vacant since former Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg resigned on Jan. 13 after 16 years on the job. Klomberg accepted a new position as an assistant district attorney for the Green Lake District Attorney’s Office. Will is serving the remainder of the term, which expires in January 2025.

Will chose Dodge County Circuit Judge Brian Pfitzinger, Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel and Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper to speak during the formal investiture ceremony.

“It is so easy to drive a boat when there are no waves, but when you are driving a boat when there is a tidal wave, that is a whole different thing,” Pfitzinger said. “That is exactly what she has done. To this point, she has been able to drive the boat in some really adverse circumstances, some really bad circumstances. She has driven it amazingly.”

Pfitzinger said Will took control by bringing in a group of assistant district attorneys.

“We are blessed, absolutely blessed to have ADAs who have years of experience,” Pfitzinger said.

Schimel hired Will when she left private practice and joined the Waukesha District Attorney’s Office. Schimel said he grew to respect Will more and more after she started working at the district attorney’s office.

Schimel recalled one case in which Will was instrumental in helping to prosecute.

“It was bigger than I could handle,” said Schimel. "It was a brutal homicide case in Oconomowoc and the community was terrified.”

Schimel said that he brought Will on the case because he had seen a proven track record of her work.

“She wowed me, and we got through one of the toughest cases I ever was involved in trying, and I couldn’t have gotten through that without her as my partner.”

Opper said that it was noticeable by the comments that came from the two judges as well as her own that Will is a great prosecutor for Dodge County.

“It really solidified in my mind, it must be true,” Opper said. “All these things we are saying, because here Judge Pfitzinger has known Andrea for a month and Brad and I have known her for years and years, and we had the same experience and the same observation.”

Will was sworn into office by Pfitzinger and gave some comments of her own to end the ceremony. Will said that when she heard about the opening she was not interested at first, but it grew on her.

“I really appreciate the support of everyone in Dodge County because the judges, they welcomed me,” Will said. “They were kind to me. They listened to me when I gave them crazy but new ideas. Kelly Enright from the clerk of courts, I encouraged her to make changes, and she has been open. Everyone in the county has been extremely welcoming and for that, I am very thankful."