New Dodge County HR director settling in

JUNEAU – Suzanne Immel recently joined the Dodge County ranks as director of human resources, replacing Sarah Hinze who left the position after nearly 20 years.

For Immel it is a chance to engage with a smaller organization, something she enjoyed most as a 30-year railroad employee, a drug and alcohol abuse program coordinator and a two-year director of human resources for Fond du Lac County.

“I really wanted to expand on possibilities and reach out and look at counties that had a county administrator rather than a county executive,” said Immel. “There are a lot of differences. There seems to be a more tightly-knit group of people here and there were other things that I thought were of significant value. You have more of an opportunity to get to know and interact with people. It’s much more personable. There’s a very knowledgeable team of people here and I think I’m very fortunate to be here.”

She added, “Everyone has been absolutely wonderful. I can’t give them enough credit for how helpful they have been.”

Immel lives in the Fond du Lac area and is happy to be close to her two grown sons and seven grandchildren. The commute is shorter than she experienced in the past.

“I’ve driven 10 miles and it took me an hour so 40 minutes is nothing,” she said.

Previous job experiences landed her in Chicago, Milwaukee, Gary and other locations. She obtained her bachelor of science degree in human resources management and her master of science degree in business and leadership from Marian University in Fond du Lac.

A large challenge her department will have to face is employee recruitment and retention, especially during times of high retirements and a highly mobile workforce.

She is enthusiastic about the incentives being offered at Clearview to attract and retain workers at a time when all workers are in high demand.

“They’re offering some fantastic programs that can launch a whole career path for them,” Immel said. “I think it’s a marvelous opportunity to provide to people who want to take advantage of it.”

Diversity in the workplace is another goal.

“Government and private employers are fighting for the same candidate pool,” said Immel. “You have to be creative and do things that you would have never thought of before. You have to think outside the proverbial box to attract and retain great employees. There are a lot of things to consider.”

She added, “Everybody is struggling to find people, and unless you change to the environment you’re not going to flourish. Are we a premiere employer? I believe we are. It’s about satisfaction with your work and how you’re treated. We all want to make a difference. Is there any difference between government and a private employer? I don’t believe there is from that standpoint.”

Immel is glad that the county seems to support its workers and said a happy workforce is imperative for success.

“When things arise we’ll address them and keep moving forward,” she said.

