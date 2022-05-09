New fire training facility coming to Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam Fire Department has contracted with an Illinois company for the construction of a new fire training facility.

American Fire Training Systems has designed and constructed fire training towers for fire departments and military installations around the world. The new training facility will be manufactured in Illinois, delivered to Beaver Dam, and assembled on site.

Fire Chief Mike Wesle said BDFD has never had a dedicated training facility, and that it will allow firefighters to train regularly and be better prepared to serve the needs of the community.

“Every day we train, but what we train on differs. I anticipate the training facility will be used several times a week,” he said.

The facility will feature 2,880 square feet of training area, two burn rooms, an assortment of training props and a four-story tall training tower. It will be located at the current Department of Public Works site on the 600 block of South Center Street.

The city is in the process of converting a vacant building at 238 Commercial Drive into a new DPW/Parks facility at a projected cost of $10.2 million.

Wesle said groundwork and concrete for the training facility will be prepared this summer and the training facility will be completed about a year later.

The training facility has a price tag of $343,500.

“The money was approved through the Capital Improvements Plan several years back. The hiccup was when it was approved was that there was no location to place the facility on,” Wesle said. “Now that the Department of Public Works is going to be moving, that opened up the site and we had the funds approved so it was just a matter of finishing the process – getting bids and getting approval by the police and fire commission.”

Wesle is in his first year of service with the BDFD. He shared he has notes in his office from when discussions started about the need for a training facility that date back 13 years.

“There have been a lot of people working diligently for a long time to make this happen,” he said.

A little over a month ago, the BDFD received an Assistance to Firefighters Grant valued at $87,000, which was utilized for a Fire Ground Survival Training Course. Included in the grant was a training trailer and associated training props. Wesle said that equipment enhances the ability to better prepare its members for the challenges they face on the fire ground.

