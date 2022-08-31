New Horicon subdivision gets a kick-start from Dodge County

HORICON — Horicon’s planned expansion of its Cityview subdivision received a boost Wednesday night at the Dodge County Board meeting.

The County Board passed a resolution granting the city $350,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the housing project, which is expected to bring approximately 80 new dwelling units to Horicon. Board members voted 25-4, with one abstention, in favor of the resolution.

Cityview is located on the southwest side of Horicon in tax increment district 4. Created in 2007, TID 4 is set to expire in 2028. The expansion will include a mixture of single-family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings.

Former Horicon Mayor Jim Grigg approached the Dodge County Board in December to request $1.3 million in ARPA funds to make the project a reality. He cited the challenges the recently expanded John Deere Horicon Works plant has had finding workers, based in large part on the unavailability of affordable housing.

As part of the funding proposal, Horicon’s TID 4 would invest $1.30 toward the project for every $1 expended by the county. The city’s contributions would install infrastructure (roads, water/sewer service, lights and sidewalks).

The Horicon City Council agreed to allocate $300,000 of the city’s ARPA funds to the project at a special meeting in January, reducing its request from the county.

Dodge County Board supervisors got a preview of appeals for its ARPA funds in February. Area agencies, county departments and municipalities submitted nearly $72 million in requests, more than four times the county’s $17.6 million share of COVID-19 relief funds.

Horicon Mayor Josh Maas called the ARPA grant from the county "good news."

“County Supervisors Richie Greshay and Andrew Johnson went to bat for us and were frankly amazing,” Maas said in a social media post Wednesday. “Within a few weeks, I anticipate shovels in the dirt to start construction on Horicon’s first subdivision in decades.”

Cityview pre-planning is almost complete. At the City Council meeting last week, the certified survey map for the Phase 2 build-out was approved. The second addition Phase 2 street and utility extension plans were also approved and bidding was authorized.