JUNEAU – The quick thinking of Dodgeland’s agriculture teacher helped to bring a kid into the world during the early hours on Thursday morning. This, after a pregnant goat at the school brought her first two kids into the world but was struggling to give birth to the third.

“While everyone was watching the weather forecast to find out if we would have school on Thursday, our Dodgeland goat was in labor,” Dodgeland Superintendent Jessica Johnson said. “Any disappointment students may have had about not getting a snow day was quickly forgotten when they got to meet three baby goats that were born in the early hours of the morning.”

Lucas Vanegtern had been at the school for a parent-teachers conference late on Wednesday, but still woke up around 1:30 a.m. and turned on the live feed of the goats that were in the Ag room of the school.

“I saw that two kids had come out already,” Vanegtern said.

The goat appeared to still be in labor but appeared to be in trouble.

“She was showing signs of stress,” Vanegtern said.

The agriculture teacher, who teaches students from 7th to 12th grade, jumped up and was at the school by 3 a.m. in order to help bring the third kid into the world. The goat belongs to Jason and Renee Roy, so they also arrived at school soon afterward.

The expectant mama goat came to the school on Feb. 6 as a learning opportunity for the students in the large animal science class, Vanegtern said. The students in the class learn about everything from nutrition for the animals to taking care of the animals during reproduction. A classmate whose parents owned the goat loaned it to the class so the students could have the hands-on experience of witnessing the birth of the kids.

Of course, Vanegtern said that they had hoped the goats would have been born during the school day but the babies had other plans.

“I was keeping an eye on her, because she was showing signs that she was getting close,” Vanegtern said.

A live web cam of the new mama and her kids is available on YouTube.

“It’s an authentic learning experience for our agriculture students, especially those that don’t have experience taking care of animals,” Johnson said. “The agriculture room has been busy today with classes visiting from elementary, middle and high school. The general consensus from students today is ‘They’re so cute.’”

