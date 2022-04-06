 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New mayors elected in Waupun, Horicon and Mayville

  • 0
Voting
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

New faces are coming to top spaces in area communities.

Waupun, Horicon and Mayville will all see different individuals in the mayor’s office following the spring election.

Rohn W. Bishop ran unopposed for the mayoral post in Waupun. He received 443 votes Tuesday and there were 29 write-in votes. Bishop was first elected to the City Council last April to represent District 5.

Rohn Bishop

Bishop

He replaces Mayor Julie Nickel, who chose not to run again. She served on the council beginning in 2011 followed by three consecutive terms as mayor from 2016 to 2022.

Joshua Maas faced no challengers in the Horicon mayor’s race. Citizens cast 346 votes for Maas and there were 11 write-in votes. Maas ran a successful write-in campaign last year to get a District 1 seat on the City Council.

Joshua Maas

Maas

He takes over the office from Mayor Jim Grigg, who decided to retire from the position. Grigg served on the council before being elected as Horicon’s mayor for five terms; from 2006 to 2012, and then again from 2018 to 2022.

People are also reading…

Newcomer John Guinn garnered 433 votes to win the top job in Mayville. Mike Jackson’s name remained on the ballot although he expressed months ago that he was no longer interested in the position. He received 120 votes and there were 18 write-in votes.

John Guinn

Guinn

Guinn replaces Mayor Rob Boelk, who opted to step away after having been on the City Council prior to serving three consecutive mayoral terms from 2016 to 2022.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beaver Dam man arrested for his fifth OWI

Beaver Dam man arrested for his fifth OWI

A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man appeared in court earlier this week for his fifth OWI. Kurt Brewer allegedly had a blood alcohol level almost twice the legal limit for driving in Wisconsin. 

Five candidates vie for four open seats on the Beaver Dam School Board

Five candidates vie for four open seats on the Beaver Dam School Board

Four spots are open on the Beaver Dam School Board, which are currently held by Bev Beal Loeck, Chad Prieve, Mary Kuntz and Maria Mason. Beal Loeck decided not to run for another term after 27 years on the school board. Isaac Dornfeld and Steve Rydzewski decided to run for the board as well.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News