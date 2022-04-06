New mayors elected in Waupun, Horicon and Mayville

New faces are coming to top spaces in area communities.

Waupun, Horicon and Mayville will all see different individuals in the mayor’s office following the spring election.

Rohn W. Bishop ran unopposed for the mayoral post in Waupun. He received 443 votes Tuesday and there were 29 write-in votes. Bishop was first elected to the City Council last April to represent District 5.

He replaces Mayor Julie Nickel, who chose not to run again. She served on the council beginning in 2011 followed by three consecutive terms as mayor from 2016 to 2022.

Joshua Maas faced no challengers in the Horicon mayor’s race. Citizens cast 346 votes for Maas and there were 11 write-in votes. Maas ran a successful write-in campaign last year to get a District 1 seat on the City Council.

He takes over the office from Mayor Jim Grigg, who decided to retire from the position. Grigg served on the council before being elected as Horicon’s mayor for five terms; from 2006 to 2012, and then again from 2018 to 2022.

Newcomer John Guinn garnered 433 votes to win the top job in Mayville. Mike Jackson’s name remained on the ballot although he expressed months ago that he was no longer interested in the position. He received 120 votes and there were 18 write-in votes.

Guinn replaces Mayor Rob Boelk, who opted to step away after having been on the City Council prior to serving three consecutive mayoral terms from 2016 to 2022.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.