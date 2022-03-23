New member named to Beaver Dam PFC

Mayor Becky Glewen has appointed Michael Stephens to the city’s five-member Police and Fire Commission.

Stephens introduced himself to the City Council Monday prior to his appointment and said he is honored to be able to serve on the PFC. A native of Beaver Dam, Stephens was previously a paid, on-call firefighter with BDFD until 2020. He said he resigned from that position as his work requirements increased at UW Hospital, where he is employed in emergency management.

Ald. Mick Fischer requested the council take an advisory voice vote on the appointment. Attorney Rick Manthe noted that no council vote is needed for a mayoral appointment to the PFC.

“The Common Council can do this advisory vote, the results of it won’t be binding, it’s more or less input for the mayor,” he said.

Several aldermen expressed concerns over the appointment because of Stephens’ previous work history within the department.

Mayor Glewen said that Stephens met with Police Chief John Kreuziger, Fire Chief Mike Wesle and PFC Chairman Jeff Kohman following his nomination to the post. Recalling a later conversation with Kohman, Glewen said he called Stephens “an absolutely great pick” and wanted the nomination to move forward.

The non-binding advisory roll call vote was taken with split results. Alds. Heidi Freeby, Therese Henriksen, Kara Nelson, Cris Olson, Jaclyn Shelton, Mike Wissell and Zach Zopp voted in favor of the appointment and Alds. Ken Anderson, Kay Appenfeldt, Kevin Burnett, Frank Ferree, Mick Fischer, David Hansen and Jack Yuds voted against it.

Stephens will fill the PFC vacancy term which expires in 2026. He replaces Maria Lopez who resigned last month after being seated in November.

PFC Chairman passes away

Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission Chairman Jeffry Kohman died on Monday at the age of 69.

Kohman served as a Beaver Dam alderman beginning in 1993 and served as council president from 1997 until 2005. He was a mayoral candidate in the 2020 spring election.

A full obituary for Kohman can be found in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Citizen. Memorials are requested to the Beaver Dam Police Department Charities or the Beaver Dam Fire Department – Fire Prevention Fund.

