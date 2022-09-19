New metal artwork at Horicon Marsh memorializes an outdoorsman

HORICON – An intricate collection of metal art makes a new striking memorial to an outdoorsman who frequented the Horicon Marsh.

Liz Herzmann, DNR wildlife conservation educator, said the memorial was added to attract visitors to the year-round picnic shelter which opened a year ago atop Horicon’s popular Palmatory Street Overlook.

The sculpture showpiece was donated by Frances Milburn as a loving tribute to her son Richard W. Milburn, who passed away Dec. 15, 2020.

Frances was a school teacher with the Watertown School District and Herzmann said they became acquainted when she visited the marsh on field trips with her students.

“She also brought her kids out to the marsh for outings and hikes and really had a family connection to this site,” she said.

Because her son loved to hike and enjoyed the outdoors, Milburn wished to provide a lasting remembrance of him at the Horicon Marsh.

“We knew we had this big, empty space in front of the new picnic shelter that we wanted to fill,” said Herzmann. “So when the memorial donation talks began I thought this may be the perfect place and opportunity to do something special there.”

Herzmann turned to metal artist Dan Gassner at Bent Outa Shape in LeRoy to create a custom design. The Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center carries some of his pieces in its gift shop and he’s created the selfie stands found throughout the marsh, as well. Herzmann said he was excited to be part of the project.

The memorial was put in place last month and became the talk of the town Saturday when the Friends of the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor’s Center hosted an ice cream social at the Palmatory Overlook.

A canoe made of re-bar sits in the center of the piece. Gassner said there is symbolism throughout the work. A giant re-bar tree has three stainless steel owls perched on its branches to represent a daddy and his two daughters (Richard, Elcie and Emryn). Wildlife found on the marsh, such as a heron, frog, muskrats and raccoons are also incorporated into the design.

As the memorial came together, Milburn said she felt it shows the best of the Horicon Marsh and matches up with the spirit of her son.