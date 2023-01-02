New positions and library in the cards for 2023 for Mayville

Editor’s Note: To welcome in the new year, the Daily Citizen reached out to the mayors and city administrators in Dodge County communities. Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Horicon, Fox Lake and Mayville all responded to let residents know what to expect in 2023.

Mayville Mayor John Guinn submitted the following responses to questions asked about changes in the city coming in 2023.

What are some major changes planned in your area in 2023?

The city of Mayville will be focused on a continued emphasis on economic development and tourism along with sound management of the city’s finances. We will have a new Comptroller/Treasurer joining the city soon, along with a new City Clerk. With these changes come a great opportunity to evaluate how we are organized so that Mayville city government reflects an ongoing commitment of service to the community.

What new businesses are being expected? Are there any businesses that you said goodbye to in 2022?

Mayville continues to experience success in attracting new businesses to our community. In early December we accepted the 2022 Mid-America Economic Development Award for Placemaking for our revitalization efforts. We have a new state of the art city library which is currently under construction and will be opening its doors late in 2023 and we also have a number of developers that have apartment projects underway which will provide additional housing options within Mayville by year end.

What road projects will occur in 2023? We are in the process of identifying specific projects for the Spring and Summer.

What are the biggest issues you are seeing going into 2023 and what are some promising things you expect to happen as well?

There are some things outside of the city’s control such as energy costs, supply chain challenges and inflationary trends. Our financial position is strong and must remain so. We’ll continue to monitor department budget performance, make sound fiscal decisions and focus on keeping property taxes low. Mayville continues to receive recognition for the business-friendly environment we’ve created and as such, our residents can find most everything they need right here within our city limits.

Also, the department heads within Mayville are working in tandem to deliver the highest quality of service to our community and it shows.

Anything else you would like citizens to know about the upcoming year?

Mayville is poised for success in 2023 and beyond. We are fiscally strong and are working toward being more strategic than we have been in the past in terms of how we manage our finances for the long term. As mayor my focus is on transparency, public safety and sound fiscal management. We just deployed leading edge technology for the purpose of livestreaming all city meetings on the city’s YouTube channel called Mayville CityStream. On that channel, we also maintain an archive for ease of access and reference to past meetings.