New tavern to open in downtown Beaver Dam

A new tavern will be opening in the near future in downtown Beaver Dam.

Beaver Dam City Council unanimously approved a Class B liquor license last week to Randall Frank, who will be operating Dragon’s Den Lounge at 126 S. Spring St.

The property was last in use more than eight years ago. It was sold in October 2015, and then again in January 2019. The city still has several liquor licenses available.

At the Operations Committee meeting May 2, Ald. Mike Wissell noted the property needs to be given the okay from the city inspector and fire department before opening.

Frank said much work has been done on the inside of the building but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed progress. The establishment will have a soft opening soon, and a grand opening event will take place later this year when the South Spring Street reconstruction is complete.

Frank did request a tavern dance license for the business that was approved unanimously by the City Council, as well. He said he doesn’t have plans to host any live music at the venue during the first year in operation.

The building is about 5,000 square feet, and there is a kitchen on site that needs to be updated.

“We actually are only going to be using 3,000 (square feet) now,” said Frank. “There will be a hallway to the front door, so we’re sectioning the building down in size because of the overhead. The backside is what is being used.”

He said future plans involve using the front part of the building for hall rentals or to serve food, but renovations are on hold until the economy stabilizes.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.