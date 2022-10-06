Newly renovated Columbus Elementary School is the talk of the town

COLUMBUS – Residents in Columbus got the chance on Wednesday to view the newly renovated Columbus Elementary School.

It was the second open house this school year after Columbus High School was made available to the public during the school’s Homecoming Week.

“Our two community nights were absolutely amazing,” Columbus School District Superintendent Jacob Flood said to those in attendance on Wednesday night.

The crowd included those who worked on the project, past and current school board members, educators and of course community members.

“We come here together to show off our upgraded buildings that was a byproduct of a community-passed referendum,” Flood said.

Passing a referendum was not easy but in 2020 the district was able to make that happen, Flood said.

At the elementary school, improvements included a newly secure entrance that was added to the building, a two-story classroom addition, a gym with two courts, a full production kitchen and cafeteria, renovations of the classrooms, library, bathrooms and new play areas of the school. In addition the music room was made into a 4K classroom.

Voters approved a $30 million referendum in April 2020 to make significant upgrades to facilities and expand current buildings to address space issues. The district is adding space to the elementary school, upgrading the middle school and building an addition to the high school.

At Columbus High School, the highlights include: additions and renovations in the high school cafeteria, kitchen and lobby, tech engineering and art, fitness area, bathrooms, library, band and choir as well as replacing the bleachers.

Columbus Mayor Mary Arnold also spoke during the presentation at the school.

“I started kindergarten here when this school was first open or maybe the year after many, many moons ago,” Arnold said. “It was called Fuller Street School then. This is just amazing. I am so impressed and so excited about what I see tonight.”

“We have beautiful new learning spaces,” Flood said. “We understand in the end that it is the work that happens inside of those spaces that is the most important. We will continue to work at making Columbus an exceptional place to learn and work.”