The Beaver Dam Common Council authorized the sale of notes totaling $3.39 million to pay for city-wide improvements at its meeting Monday night.

Capital improvement projects for 2023 include a library roof replacement, several road projects, new equipment for the fire department and upgrades to Rotary Park. The projects were originally slated to cost over $4 million, but after seeking a second opinion on the library’s roof, that total dropped to $3,345,000.

Beaver Dam does not use long-term borrowing to finance annual operating expenses.

Dave Ferris of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, the firm that advises the city on its borrowing, told the council that a roughly $4 million borrow every year for the next 4 to 5 years would create a reduction in the city’s debt capacity usage over time, considering Beaver Dam’s total value is expected to grow 2%.

"If it makes sense on March 1, 2031, you can refund the maturities that are on the notes," Ferris said. "You have the opportunity at that point, whether or not you have a bunch of cash on hand."

The city's outstanding debt currently sits at $43 million. With the addition of this year’s notes, Beaver Dam will reach 55% of its debt limit as determined by state law — the city’s policy is to not exceed 65%.

Ehlers forecasted that Beaver Dam's debt could shrink to 39% of its limit by 2028.

Ferris also noted that interest rates have been going down steadily for the past four weeks, which could bode well for the city.

“This year, it's been a downward slide. Hopefully, when we sell the notes, we’ll see a continuing trend,” Ferris said. “I think we’re going to come out with a fairly good rate.”

May 1 is the first day interested parties will be able to place their bids on Beaver Dam’s debt. Two weeks later, the sale will close, and the city will receive its funds.

Alder Mick Fischer, District 4, pushed back on the firm's estimates, stating that the amount needed for each year's projects is unpredictable. Fischer added that he has requested balance sheets showing Beaver Dam's outstanding debt multiple times to no avail.

"How about the money we're going to borrow for (capital improvement projects) this year and in 2024 and 2025?" he asked.

"As we proceed forward, we're demonstrating that we can't just eliminate debt overnight," City Administrator Nathanie Thiel responded. "It's an elephant. We've taken bites out of the elephant, and now we're slowly dieting. But we're not going to lose that poundage in one day."