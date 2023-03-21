Dodge County will contribute $498,000 in ARPA funds toward Beaver Dam’s ongoing mixed-use downtown development project on Ryan Cantafio’s Way.

The city council unanimously decided to enter an agreement with the county after going into a closed session Monday night. The vote was done in formality; the money was already set aside for the project in the county’s 2023 budget process.

Support will go toward site work and environmental remediation, which could include the removal of underground petroleum and hazardous substance tanks as well as asbestos abatement. The funds are expected to also cover utility hook-ups, installing stormwater management facilities and putting in sidewalks.

“It was pretty straightforward. We were just waiting on the county to draft that agreement,” City Administrator Nathan Thiel said.

From the 1950s to 2004, the 1.6-acre site was the location of the former Reilly Auto Dealership. The city acquired the lot from Dodge County in 2018 to promote economic development and revitalize a blighted property.

A proposed plan for the site includes both housing and commercial space with underground and surface parking.

Beaver Dam has already received a grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to help clear the way for future development.

Before the city acquired the land, the process of grant applications and contaminant removal deterred at least one other company, WDS Construction Inc., from taking on the development. WSD announced in 2013 it would no longer be purchasing the former dealership, with its president pointing to time delays hampering the project.

The site at 109 Ryan Cantafio’s Way requires demolition of two unused buildings, with clean-up and site preparation expected to begin later this spring or summer.

There isn’t a timeline in place yet for the eventual development of the land, as the city is still in negotiations to sell the property to prospective developer Kaba Bah and his Madison-based company, Kaba Baal.

Thiel noted that Bah placed the project on “pause” due to financial constraints. Beaver Dam would be open to moving forward if another developer came along.

“If they’re able to close the funding gap and get their finances in order, we would welcome (Kaba Baal) to continue to develop,” he said. “But at this time, I’m not guaranteeing anything. We’re in a holding with that developer.”