Beaver Dam’s new taxi service officially opened last Friday with 18 vehicles on the road 24/7 — and it's already been ordered by the city to stop running.

Police Chief John Kreuziger hadn’t heard of the business before he became aware it was operating without a permit. In Beaver Dam, a license is required to operate a taxicab.

Every applicant for a taxicab driver's license must pay a fee and tell the city clerk their name, address, whether or not they have been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor and their general driving experience. The police department is also tasked with inspecting all taxicabs licensed or in use by a licensee quarterly to ensure that they’re safe for passengers.

Kreuziger chalked it up as a misunderstanding.

“I did speak to them. I told them I don’t understand all the rules for a taxi service, but they need to get that permit,” Kreuziger said. “They said they looked on the city website and were confused and didn’t understand it.”

A&D Taxi Service first arrived in Beaver Dam in February with high hopes for its new, above-the-board business operation. The service was mostly “private” during its first 23 years in Adams and Jackson Counties; the only way for passengers to hail a taxi was if they spotted it on the road. No call center or fare meters were involved.

Owner Donald Dahl told the Daily Citizen in February that the business’s move to Beaver Dam was a part of a greater effort to professionalize the service.

When A&D taxis can get back on the road is dependent on how quickly the owner reacts. According to City Administrator Nathan Thiel, Dahl would have to apply and submit proof of insurance first, after which the application would go to the city council for approval. The council next meets on May 1.

“It could be as short as two weeks. There’s a bit of a background check, and they’re technically supposed to be operating a business out of a commercial space,” Thiel said. “There’s some things that are going to have to be confirmed and verified.”

An A&D Taxi staff member posted on a Beaver Dam Facebook chat page Wednesday that the business would not be running in Dodge County for the time being.

