It's springtime in Beaver Dam, or the beginning of road construction season, as some know it as.

The Beaver Dam city council agreed to award a contract for Curie Street to local company Ptaschinski Construction Inc. for a total of $1,265,009 at its Tuesday meeting.

Todd Janssen, the city’s director of Engineering, said that the company is prepared to begin work as early as May.

This project includes road reconstruction from Madison Street to N. Center Street. The curbs, gutter, storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water main are all slated for improvements.

A $400,000 grant from the Department of Transportation will be used to cover some of the cost, with the balance being paid with city funds and utility payments.

The council will also discuss potentially adding sidewalks to Curie Street at their May 1 meeting. The sidewalks would line both sides of the road from Madison Street to Rosendale Street, with just one side going from Rosendale Street to N. Center Street due to existing right-of-way width constraints.

Per state laws, consideration must be given to including pedestrian ways in all reconstruction projects funded in part by state or federal resources.

“I see a lot of interactions walking my dog. Residents are not the most happy about having to shovel (the sidewalk) and take care of it, but we’re pressing through it,” Alder David Hansen said.

Esports facility to receive city funds

After several presentations and a lengthy discussion, the city council decided to allocate up to $125,000 toward repurposing the vacant Chase bank building into an esports facility.

The property, which technology services firm Inter-Quest is seeking to purchase for their new venture, has been flagged for environmental concerns. Banks are unlikely to finance a building purchase on contaminated ground, which leaves Inter-Quest to pay for additional surveys and possible intervention.

The cost associated with environmental remediation makes the project financially unfeasible without city assistance.

Beaver Dam Economic Development Director Trent Campbell noted that the current owners refused to assist in the cleanup, which leaves the city and Inter-Quest in an awkward position. However, the chance to potentially host competitive gaming tournaments and assist schools throughout the region is almost too good an opportunity to pass up.

"We've got a new, cutting-edge business to get us ahead of the curve, and we've got a contaminated site to deal with," Campbell stated. "This would be a benefit to really all citizens and later potentially bring a significant number of visitors to the community."

The measure passed 10 to 2, with Alders Hansen and Ken Anderson against. Real estate agent and Council President Mike Wissell excused himself from the vote and exited the room during discussion.