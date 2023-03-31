Long-awaited construction may soon begin on Waupun’s proposed senior center, as the city reveals the site plans for its newest destination for older residents.

Just one year ago, Gov. Tony Evers announced that Waupun would receive a nearly $5 million Neighborhood Investment Fund grant to help with the construction of a senior center. The current center needed extensive repairs to exterior masonry brick, American Disability Act updates and facility modifications at the time, but the landlocked building had little potential for expansion.

Since then, the city has worked with an architect to develop blueprints for a new-and-improved senior center at its 520 McKinley St. property.

Currently, only the floorplan and renderings of the exterior are finished and ready for viewing. City Administrator Kathy Schlieve noted that other design elements were only 30% complete, but that initial specs had to be submitted to the Waupun Plan Commission before construction could begin.

In a meeting that lasted just 7 minutes, the commission gave the plans their seal of approval Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s been a long process so far, and I hope to get to that next portion of it where we’ll actually get to see construction,” one member commented.

The final plans show a fitness center, kitchen, a dedicated billiards room, dining facility and a gym with a basketball court. The gym will be located in a semi-disconnected building attached to the main facility. Parking will be available on both sides of the building.

In total, the structure will be just over 22,000 square feet.

The current senior center’s hours are from 8 a.m. till 4 p.m., though the city believes the new facility — including the gym — could remain open for community use as late as 9 p.m.

“The gymnasium is a full-size regulatory gym that can hold a basketball tournament. It’ll have lines for pickleball courts, three, specifically, and some seating,” Schlieve told the city council during their first look at the updated plans. “That was something we felt really strongly about, because we see a lot of opportunity for this type of facility to serve all generations in the community.”

To be eligible for the Neighborhood Investment grant, Waupun must spend the cash by the end of 2024. With the Plan Commission’s quick approval, the city is on schedule to complete the construction just in time, with work expected to take 13 to 14 months.

The city already contributed $20,000 for the land purchase and just less than $103,000 for the demolition of the former McKinley School. The total cost is expected to be $5.12 million, though the city has yet to bid the project to a developer.

Revenue sources

While the project itself is majority grant-funded, with planned contributions from the city’s Tax Incremental District 6 set aside to support public infrastructure, the center’s future revenue streams are still in limbo.

The current senior center costs just over $70,000 to run annually; the new facility will run triple that amount.

To close the gap between what is available in tax dollars and what the center will need to stay open, the city has established preliminary plans that include the lease of two tenant spaces in the building: the Waupun Food Pantry Board and the REACH Waupun Board. The city expects to receive $36,000 and $15,000 annually from the organizations, respectively.

“We like the idea of intergenerational programming and food stability,” Schlieve said. “Linking some of these partners within this space is an important piece, and we’ve had pretty significant conversations with the Waupun Food Pantry and REACH.”

Staff also budgeted for user and rental fees that the facility will charge once it’s opened to the broader community. Additionally, the sale of the existing senior center building could bring a one-time revenue source to the project.

Donations and programming fees are not yet included in the center’s financial forecasts, although staff see potential in allowing individuals and organizations to sponsor the center.

If funding is still an issue, the center could make decisions to limit hours of operation to control costs.

“I’m not calling an alarm at all. I think we have some alternatives baked into this that’ll keep us on budget, and that’s our goal,” Schlieve added.