The Dodge County Board agreed to a second major settlement against opioid manufacturers and distributors at its meeting Tuesday night — which could bring in another $3 million.

The county board first voted to join a lawsuit to prosecute claims against opioid manufacturers in 2017. In 2021, Dodge received its first share of $3.7 million from a $21 billion settlement — a nationwide effort to resolve all opioid litigation brought by states and local governing bodies against the largest pharmaceutical distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson.

This time around, settlements were reached with five other defendants: Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Allergan and Teva.

After all the litigating states and local governments adopt the terms of the settlement, the three pharmacies and two manufacturers will pay approximately $20.43 billion combined over the next 15 years. Of that group, Walgreens is expected to face the highest penalty of $5.52 billion to be paid over the next five years.

While Dodge County’s share is not yet calculated, it’s expected to be nearly 80% of the amount it received in the prior settlement — $2,942,470.

The county’s vote, which passed 28 to 3 with two supervisors absent, authorized three law firms representing 66 other Wisconsin counties to include Dodge in an effort to hold the defendants accountable for the money and resources it has used to combat opioids. Legal fees will not exceed 20% of the county’s settlement proceeds.

“I just think it’s unfortunate that this terrible problem has become such a windfall for the legal services. It’s allowed them millions of dollars plus they get paid their expenses on top of it,” said Supervisor Daniel Siegmann, District 10. “It’s too bad.”

A majority of the settlement proceeds must go toward mitigating the opioid epidemic. Options include expanding treatment and recovery programs, investing in prevention efforts and distributing Naloxone or other drugs for reversing opioid overdoses to individuals.

Dodge County’s respective committees will discuss and hear proposals for possible uses of the settlement money. The county board will make the ultimate decision about how it’s spent.

Recruitment efforts

County Administrator Cameron Clapper gave a brief update of Dodge’s recruitment efforts to the county board. He highlighted a number of important upper-level positions that have been filled across departments, including emergency management director, human resources director and county treasurer.

Clapper also noted that the Dodge County District Attorney’s office is almost completely staffed once again, following a string of resignations that left the department with no prosecutors or DA.