The Dodge County Board requested the presence of Highway Commissioner Brian Field at its Tuesday meeting after residents raised concerns for the state of County Road II.

Attendees of the highway committee’s April meeting asked why the roadway had not been reconstructed in 50 years. Residents later signed a petition that was presented to the county board requesting that work be done to make the road safer.

The commissioner’s response to the board pointed to funding as the source of the complaints.

“The biggest wild card is money. The more money we have, the more we can do. That's not magic. That's just a fact of life,” Field said.

Presently, II isn’t scheduled for any construction till 2024, when it will receive 4 miles of work. The Dodge County Highway Committee came to a consensus on a draft of their five-year improvement plan in February, with 22 miles slated to be repaired county-wide each year.

The plan was designed to tackle the county’s worst roads across the map, targeting highways with Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) scores of 6 or less. The PASER system rates the conditions of road segments on a scale of 1-10, with 1 being the worst condition, and 10 being the best.

Parts of County Trunk Highways V, S, TW, E, T, W, TW and DF will come first — rated with an average PASER score of 2. In 2024, other highways with segments rated 2, 3 and 4 will be repaired, with 2025 seeing work in seven areas, all but one evaluated at 2.

While more money would equal more active projects, Field said that technically the highway department is well-funded. With roughly $9,000,000, they’ve scheduled 21 miles of road repairs this year. If the county can keep a rate of 22 miles per year, with new pavement and treatments, Dodge’s 540 miles of county highways would effectively be on a 25-year life cycle.

Some supervisors asked if more roads in their district could be added to the improvement plan, listing highways that they believe are in worse shape than those already scheduled. Sections of DD, S and HH were mentioned.

Field began taking notes of which roads were mentioned but gave up shortly after. “Very good observation, and if you’ve noticed, I quit writing,” he responded.

He explained that the current improvement plan has more criteria than the state of the road alone. The highway committee members try to “spread the wealth” as opposed to pushing several projects in one district. Length of the project, traffic volume and, ultimately, funding are also determinants of what roads are worked on first.

At the county’s current rate, the overall quality of its highways is only maintained. More construction would have to be budgeted annually to get ahead of roadway deterioration. The highway department previously prepared road designs in anticipation of grant openings, and the county was one of the first in the state to receive a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) grant.

“We'd love to do it all. We can do more than 22 miles, and we've demonstrated that if we have the money, we can do great things,” Field noted. “But we have to try to be fair to all taxpayers in all regions of the county.”

Supervisor Cathy Houchin, District 21, proposed using the county’s remaining ARPA funds to fix up II and other roads that have been set aside. She punctuated her statement with a criticism of the county’s highway department, saying that they’ve not always proven themselves to be transparent with their use of money.

Instead of purchasing new trucks or building bigger sheds, she suggested, the department should put more of its funding toward new roads.

“I applaud the citizens who came up with a petition to show us that this road needs to be done,” Houchin said. “But if everybody who has a bad road comes up with a petition, what are we going to do?”

