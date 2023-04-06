Dodge County saw a 52% voter turnout Tuesday, the highest it’s seen in years, according to the county clerk’s office.

Turnout across Wisconsin broke the state’s previous record high for a spring election that didn’t coincide with a presidential primary. The Associated Press reported that 36% of the voting-age population cast their ballots, with more than 10% of votes yet to be counted.

The previous high was set in 2011 at 34%, when David Prosser won a heated state Supreme Court race during the Act 10 union rights debate.

There were 26,410 votes cast throughout Dodge County on Tuesday — double the turnout in the February primaries. In last year’s spring general election, 11,721 votes were cast, and 2021 saw 14,983.

In 2020, a spring election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the presidential preference primary, just 23,323 residents voted.

“That is crazy. That’s great,” Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson said. “In the grand scheme of things, we’d like it to be 70, 80% of our people voting, but that’s very high for April.”

Wisconsin’s consequential election for the state Supreme Court, with implications for abortion access and voting rights, spurred more voters to the polls. Democratic-backed Janet Protasiewicz’s win will flip control of the court, which has had a conservative majority for the last 15 years.

Protasiewicz may have won the Wisconsin Supreme Court race statewide, but she fell behind conservative-backed Daniel Kelly in Dodge County. Kelly, a former Supreme Court justice who lost his seat in a 2020 election, brought home 16,460 votes with Protasiewicz collecting 9,895.

Gibson noted that it was likely that all the advertisements for the Supreme Court race, which made it the most expensive election of its kind ever, likely brought more people than usual to the polls.

“I don’t think people realize often that there is an election. Nobody campaigns real strong, but the campaigning for justice of the Supreme Court brought people out,” she added.

Gibson stated that most voters turned out in the morning, likely to avoid bad weather. Staff saw plenty of early voting, though use of absentee ballots have tapered off in the last year. All results were in by 9:30 p.m.