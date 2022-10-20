Green Bay resident's stamp collection offers unique look into Wisconsin history

At first glance, the thousands of pages littering H.R. Harmer Fine Stamp Auctions in Manhattan are little more than faded ink and old adhesive. However, a closer examination between the lines of each envelope and ink blot reveals a unique look into pre-statehood Wisconsin.

Green Bay resident Bill Robinson began collecting stamps in the 1950’s, adding to his collection what he considered the most unique or rare pieces of postage. He later turned his hobby into a career, assuming a role as a stamp auctioneer.

Seventy years on, as he battles dementia, Robinson’s family is handing the old correspondences off to an auction house in New York, where H.R. Harmer President and CEO Charles Epting has deemed the collection “the most important offering of Wisconsin postal history of all time.”

Robinson’s collection, says Epting, offers a comprehensive look at pivotal moments in Wisconsin history spanning the 1820’s to the 1970’s.

Within the letters, fur traders and missionaries wrote home from “the western frontier,” telling their loved ones of land for purchase and skirmishes with local Native American tribes in New Glarus and Green Bay. Steamboat passengers on Lake Michigan documented their time on the water, the landscape surrounding the shores.

These, said Epting, showcase not only the beginning of the state of Wisconsin, but the birth of the modern U.S. postal service, created out of necessity by settlers who “made it up as they went along.”

“The mail followed the early settlers,” he said “They needed a way to stay connected to the eastern seaboard.”

The births of current day metropolises like Madison and Milwaukee are also cataloged in Robinson’s curated correspondences, along with offers for land development, building space, jobs. Travelers arriving with little to nothing used these letters to send for their loved ones back home, populating the state.

“The settlers came and brought the mail with them and then the mail in turn brought more people to Wisconsin,” said Epting.

Conversely, the postage also showcases what could have been: Cities and towns that no longer exist, fallen victims to the rapid development of the 1830’s and 40’s. Bustling communities scattered to the winds of change in the years leading up to statehood.

One such letter was sent from the City of Four Lakes, a manufactured community that at one time rivaled Madison in a bid for state capital. The city’s post office was shut down in the mid-1840’s, so this piece of mail is a particularly rare find.

“You see places that don’t exist on maps,” said Epting. “For a lot of these places, the mail originating from them is the only record we have. There’s no buildings left.”

In this way, Epting says stamp collecting transcends the boundaries of a mere free time activity, as well as “outdated” ideas of what it entails.

“This hobby is a lot more than people just sitting there and pasting stamps into their stamp album and trying to collect one of each,” said Epting. “You’re dealing with pieces of American history.”

He added that collections like Robinson’s stand to change people’s perceptions of the postal service industry as a whole.

“On the one hand the postal service is kind of the poster child for government bureaucracy and red tape and inefficiency maybe,” he said. “But when you read these individual letters you’re not just focused on the way that it was transported, you’re getting a peek into an individual’s life, it’s sort of this great macro and micro story that’s being told.”

Many such stories are held within the contents of Robinson’s collection, appealing to a “cross-pollination” of interests. Between the military history of Fort Winnebago, the steamboat mail from Lake Michigan, the Native American history pertaining to relations with early Wisconsin settlers, and general life in the 19th century, Epting says a variety of people have expressed interest in the letters.

Also relevant is the completeness of many of the letters, something Epting says makes them extra valuable. Many collectors in decades past had destroyed old envelopes in pursuit of rare stamps. Robinson, however, kept his intact.

“A lot of stamps are indistinguishable from one another. If you are trying to find a rare stamp one copy is as good as the next,” he said.

“When you have the letter, when you have the envelope, it really helps to tell the entire story.”

The many chapters of the story that is Wisconsin will be available for auction in different segments on Oct. 26 and 27 through H.R. Harmer Fine Stamp Auctions in Manhattan, 630 5th Ave Suite 2607, New York, NY 10111.