Mayor Rebecca Glewen and seven alders re-took their oath of office Tuesday night, committing themselves to another term serving the city of Beaver Dam.

All alder seats in odd numbered districts were up for election this spring, with incumbents Kay Appenfeldt, David Hansen, Frank Ferree, Mick Fischer, Jack Yuds, Monica Keel and Kevin Burnett running unopposed.

Glewen took a moment after the ceremony was complete to thank the representatives for their dedication and look back on their previous terms.

“The importance of our positions cannot be overstated,” she said. “Government at the local level impacts each and every one of us and our constituents every single day. We spent the past six years working toward fixing long standing problems.”

Glewen touched on the work the city council has pursued to address neglect of the downtown commercial district, roads and city infrastructure. A two-phase renovation was initiated to update Swan Park and its amenities, and a new 80,400-square-foot Department of Public Works facility is planned for the city’s northside.

The mayor added that the city juggled all of these projects while still focusing on promoting economic development.

“We've made positive changes in revitalizing our community, and we're seeing new investment from outside developers because of it,” she stated. “I thank you for having the vision to support the rebirth of Beaver Dam.”

The mayoral race was also uncontested, with Glewen officially beginning her third term. As of Tuesday, the position will become part-time per city ordinance.

Mike Wissel was once again voted to serve as council president in a near unanimous vote. Ken Andersen was the only alder opposed.