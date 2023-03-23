District Attorney Andrea Will is finally settling into her office, after a whirlwind appointment and recruitment process brought her and her staff to Dodge County.

Will graduated from the Marquette University Law School and shortly afterward became an assistant district attorney in the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office. She was part of the committee that established the Waukesha County Drug Treatment Court, which began in 2012.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Will to serve as the Dodge County district attorney after the resignation of former DA Kurt Klomberg in January. Klomberg departed after realizing that, between retirements, resignations and one medical leave, he would soon be the only prosecutor left.

Will has rebuilt the office from the ground up since she began in late February, arranging two transfers from other counties and bringing another attorney out of retirement. With one last vacancy set to be filled in May, Dodge County’s DA office is nearly back to full-strength. Will is committed to running for re-election in 2024 before her term expires.

The work has been hard, but rewarding, Will told the Daily Citizen.

Tell me a bit about your experience.

I started in the Waukesha DA’s office in 2008. I've done most every type of case. I did general crimes when I first started. I had a pretty significant murder-for-hire case in 2010 that I tried with the District Attorney Brad Schimel. Then I went into the metro drug unit shortly after that, and I worked there for two years. Then I came out and did more general felonies. In the past five years, I've done a lot of high-level felony cases. Arson, homicide, armed robbery, burglary… those types of cases in the Waukesha office.

I know you went into the private sector for one year. Was it not what you wanted?

Well, I would say more that Waukesha was what I wanted. I was an intern in the Waukesha office when I was a third year in law school, and they didn't have any openings when I graduated. Kim and LaVoy did have an opening, and I worked for them for one year. When the Waukesha office had an opening, they contacted me and asked me if I was interested.

I interviewed for that position and the rest is history, as you say.

Did you know that you always wanted to be a DA?

I've always had a strong interest in criminal law. Of course, when you go to law school, you think you're going to be a big corporate attorney, or you're going to go and make the big bucks. I knew I wanted to be in the courtroom, but I didn't know exactly what that meant when I was in law school. I started taking classes in criminal litigation, criminal procedure and trial advocacy. I also interned with Judge Timothy Dugan in the Milwaukee circuit court. Once I got into the courtroom, I quickly realized that criminal law was my passion and something I was very interested in. I never really looked to practice any other type of law.

You've only been here for one month, but I want to ask, being a DA, is it everything you hoped?

I've been a prosecutor for a long, long time. I've had a good relationship with both Brad Schimel and (District Attorney) Sue Opper, so I kind of knew what it looks like. There was a lot more to the job… administrative tasks that you have to do and specific types of cases that only a district attorney handles that other assistant district attorneys probably wouldn't, like John Doe proceedings, or habeas corpus claims from the prisons in Dodge County. We're in sort of a unique situation where we have several prisons within our jurisdiction, and prison crime is something that's completely new to me.

I knew it was going to be hard. In some ways, it's a little bit harder than I expected, and in other ways, it's more fulfilling than I could have imagined. Just the reaction from law enforcement so far and the Dodge County community is extremely welcoming and extremely kind. The individuals in the courthouse here are welcoming. The transition itself has been much easier than I expected.

Speaking of the community, have you already made the move, or are you still waiting?

I am renting an apartment in Horicon. My husband and I are actively looking for houses. Actually, over my lunch break, I pulled up the listings to make sure that there was nothing new. Today is Wednesday, so tomorrow something might go on the market, but there's not a lot of houses available in Dodge County right now.

It's sparse, especially rentals.

I sort of dropped my position to get someone to hold an apartment, to let them know. It was hard. I kind of had a suspicion that I might get a second interview from the governor, so I had a couple of viewings for apartments already scheduled to try to get my foot in the door. I only had three to choose from.

I guess I don’t really know how that process works. When I saw you were “appointed,” I assumed Gov. Tony Evers just selected you to do it.

There were three of us that applied. All three of us, I assume, had an initial interview, and then there was a second interview with the governor. It was a nice experience. It's all (via) Zoom. You always wish you can meet the governor in person, no matter what side of the aisle he's on, but it was nice to speak with the governor of the state of Wisconsin personally.

Does his Midwestern accent and mannerisms come out as much as in his speeches? Was he “jazzed?”

Yes. Absolutely. He is a very nice and friendly guy. Regardless of your political stance, he's a very nice person to engage with.