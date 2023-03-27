One of Mark Schumann’s fondest memories growing up was watching his friends and neighbors gather in his family’s time of need. It wasn’t for a barn raising, or to dig someone’s house out of the snow. Nothing was being harvested, cleaned or moved.

The Fall River community came together to fold papers.

“We did a lot by hand, because (my dad) didn’t have the money for a folder,” Mark recalled. “So, he’d get all the neighbors together and fold these pieces, eat dinner and have a great time of it.”

Schumann Printers has been a pillar in the community since 1963, providing its services to individuals, businesses and organizations across Dodge County and beyond. The company was founded by Jack Schumann, who has since retired and passed on the business to his sons Mark and Dan. They serve as vice president and president, respectively.

The family didn’t have any ties to Fall River before they chose to settle down and start their business there. Fall River Bank was the only institution willing to loan Jack $500 without collateral. The first few years were rough, with the Schumanns making 52 cents an hour on average.

But a lot has changed since Jack began the business in his family’s basement. Schumann Printers currently has 165 employees, and it now boasts three generations working towards the same goal — creating a world-class printing and binding company. The business relocated to a new facility on South Main Street in 1970 and has been there ever since.

Mark, the elder brother, remembers the early days of the business, with his mother at a typewriter and his father at the printing press. He and Dan were later taken out of school to see the construction of the Main Street building, and they found themselves fully roped into the operation by the time they were teenagers.

Janitorial work, monitoring the presses and driving delivery trucks were just a few of the after-school tasks their father had them do.

“It was often a case of, ‘What are you doing this weekend?’ ‘Well, I’m going to the Dells this Saturday with our neighbors,’” Mark laughed. “He’d say, ‘No, you’re not. You’re coming down to the plant.’”

Some things stay the same. Local titles like Madison Magazine and Hoard’s Dairyman still roll of the presses, though Schumanns has expanded to take on a variety of catalogs, tabloids and digests — niche industry publications that cover “just about everything under the sun.”

“We’ve grown. Even past the 80s, we kept growing. It’s different than it was, but there’s still a lot that needs to be printed,” Mark explained. “Medicine, football, motorcycles, mowers. It’s stuff that everyone needs.”

“It’s what someone wants to get in their mailbox, what they look forward to every month,” Dan added.

Though the business has expanded many times over, several jobs remain in the family, with Mark’s daughter, Brooke, handling marketing and his son, Spencer, directing human resources. The Schumann brothers both chose to continue the family legacy on their own accord — Mark was committed as a junior in high school, and Dan made the final decision while earning his business degree.

“When I went to college, it wasn’t in stone,” Dan said. “But as I got older, I made my choice. (Printing) was something I knew well and there were opportunities here for me.”

Schumann Printers has since worked to stay just ahead of the curve, keeping competitive while investing in new technology. The company just completed a rebuild of one of its printing presses, and a brand-new saddle stitcher is scheduled to arrive soon. For an even glossier magazine cover, the brothers recently added an efficient new UV coater.

Offering high-quality goods has not only helped the Schumanns weather the decline of the print industry, but allowed it to thrive.

“I think being a family-run corporation and giving flexibility in the services we offer our customers ... that still has value even today,” Dan remarked.

Folding parties might be a thing of the past, but the family hasn’t forgotten its debt. The company sponsors a number of scholarships at local high schools in Fall River, Columbus and Beaver Dam, and often takes on special-needs staff through Green Valley Enterprises.

The brothers attribute no small part of Schumann Printers’ continued success to the relationships they’ve maintained in the community.

“When I started full-time, Fall River was a town of 850 people. It was close-knit. People saw that there were opportunities within our company. Working here, you could better yourself,” Dan mused.

“That helped us grow.”