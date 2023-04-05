Todd Snow took the lead in the race for Beaver Dam municipal judge Tuesday, winning a narrow victory against long-time city attorney Maryann Schacht.

Snow, an attorney of 22 years, carried with 4,485 votes — 53% of the total vote. Schacht earned 3,977 with 31 write-ins cast.

"I'm happy to have won, that's for sure," Snow said. "Hopefully, I'll do a decent job. I wish Maryann the best."

The court handles violations of municipal ordinances for the city and town of Beaver Dam, the city of Waupun and the city of Mayville, and the joint police department of Neosho, Rubicon and Ashippun. Traffic and parking infractions, including first-time drunk driving offenses make up a bulk of cases handled by the municipal judge.

Officials are elected to serve 4-year terms.

Snow currently works in private practice, specializing in impaired driver defense. He previously ran for Dodge County Circuit Court Judge in 2017, but pulled out of the race due to an ongoing family medical issue. In his announcement of non-candidacy, Snow promised that he would run again when other positions within the county became available.

In a February interview with The Daily Citizen, Snow recognized his 400-vote lag behind Schacht in the primaries, stating that he had a “disadvantage due to Schacht’s name recognition.”

He ramped up his campaign efforts since then, resulting in a slim victory against Schact. While Schacht had Snow beat in Beaver Dam, he was able to make up the difference in Ashippun, Rubicon, Mayville and his home city of Waupun.

"I actually went out and did some campaigning. I had signs, I had radio ads and I knocked on doors. I had that going for me," Snow explained. "I was able to get enough votes in the outlying areas to overcome her lead in Beaver Dam."

Schacht made no efforts to reach out to voters, instead relying on word-of-mouth, her experience and endorsements from city staff.

Schacht has served as the Beaver Dam city attorney since 2001, though she retired in January. She returned on a limited basis four months later while the city looked for her replacement. Before that, Schacht served as a public defender for Dodge County and as guardian ad litem appointed by the court.

Snow plans to retire from his practice, Snow Law, at the end of the year and fully focus on his new role as municipal judge. He is currently on vacation with his wife and daughters in Texas where he first heard the news of his win.

"This is something I wanted to do to continue in the legal profession, and I'm big into giving back to the community," Snow added. "Rather than hanging up my shingle and going out to pasture, I thought this would be a nice thing to do."

Other results

A slew of incumbents running unopposed will remain in office in Beaver Dam, including Mayor Becky Glewen; Alders Kay Appenfeldt, David Hansen, Frank Ferree, Mick Fischer, Jack Yuds, Monica Keel and Kevin Burnett; and Beaver Dam Unified School District board members Joanne Tyjeski, Lisa Panzer and Maria Mason.

Glewen has been the mayor of Beaver Dam for six years and will be serving her third term, though the position is becoming part-time in April per council ordinance.

In the race for mayor, there were 179 write-ins were.

Some competitive area elections include alder races in Fox Lake and Waupun. Bob Dolan and incumbent Peter Hartzheim duked it out for District 3 in Fox Lake, with Hartzheim securing 71 votes to Dolan’s 30. In Waupun’s District 1, incumbent Jason Westphal had a narrow win with 132 votes over his opponent Karissa Smits’ 110.