St. John’s in Beaver Dam is closing in late May — an abrupt decision that marks the end of the 91-year-old establishment.

Sources told the Daily Citizen that the decision was made by the congregation through a vote. The church’s “holy closing,” a service for congregation to offer thanks and acknowledge their separation, will take place on May 28.

Church Council President Jamie Stearns did not respond to requests for comment.

Churches can close for many reasons, including financial problems and a decline in attendance. A lack of funds, leadership and members have contributed to churches in rural Wisconsin and Milwaukee closing in the last two years.

A representative from Beaver Dam’s other prominent Evangelical Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Church, acknowledged that current members of St. John’s had reached out to join their congregation. They added that First Lutheran was in no way attempting to recruit members from St. John’s, but hope that its members can find new homes in any of the city’s many churches of varying denominations.

St. John’s English Evangelical Lutheran Church held their first worship service in 1932. According to St. John’s, it was the first Lutheran church in the area to hold services in English instead of German.

Just a year after the congregation first met, they moved into a building on Maple Avenue near downtown Beaver Dam. Work began on their northside church in 1967, and the dedication of the new building took place in 1968.

In 1987, St. John’s became part of the newly formed Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The following year the congregation received a donation which paid off the building’s mortgage, provided seed money for PAVE and left money for improvements to the interior of the building.