An empty lot at the corner of Gateway and N. Frances Lane will be getting a makeover before the end of the year.

Alrig USA, a Michigan-based development company, paid Menards $1,242,300 for the two side-by-side parcels last week. Alrig leases commercial spaces in 15 states, and it recently signed deals that will bring Starbucks to Brown Deer and Rhinelander.

Next to Verizon on N. Frances Lane, the developer advertises a 1.21-acre property that could be built to a tenant’s specifications. A structure with parking, a drive-thru and a “national coffee user” is planned next door.

“I think you can read between the lines there,” Michael Schuchman, co-owner of Alrig, told the Daily Citizen. “I can’t say exactly who it is, but you know who we do a lot of work for.”

Some 1,615 square feet of space is still available for lease in the multi-tenant building, meaning Starbucks — ahem, the coffee user — will have a neighbor.

Development at the pre-planned site will be completed by the end of the year. Alrig is still in talks with potential tenants, but they’re “optimistic” that they’ll bring more businesses to Beaver Dam soon.

“Its very important real estate in the Beaver Dam community. It's highly sought. We're not set on any firm plans, but we are speaking with people," Schuchman said. "We've done a lot of projects in Wisconsin and we're going to continue to do so."