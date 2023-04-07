Beaver Dam residents, rejoice! Construction on Swan Lake’s brand-new splash pad is ahead of schedule.

While the city’s official completion date is June 29, signs are pointing to a much earlier finish. A mild winter meant the contractors could get ahead of schedule, and they haven’t run into any supply chain issues — yet.

“Without being crucified if things go south, we’re hopeful that we can run water by the first week of June,” Parks Supervisor John Neumann said.

The replacement of Beaver Dam’s 8-and-under wading pool with a splash pad for all ages is another step in the city’s effort to revitalize Swan Park. The 20-year master plan that was adopted in 2020 also called for fixing the walking paths and overhauling the crumbling lagoons.

If you drive by the splash pad right now, it doesn’t look like much. But Neumann assured the Daily Citizen that the project is moving right along.

The residual water tank was put in on Thursday and forms are currently being built for the deck. The components for the splash pad itself have all been delivered.

“Our original intention was to close the wading pool down like we normally do and then open the next year at our usual time, that first week of June,” he said. “But we had to consider supply chain and weather and we thought, ‘Well, we’ll do the best we can but we better put it off in case things go south.'”

While many residents have long been calling for a larger pool at Swan Park, the cost to build and maintain one — between $8 and 9 million — would have fallen to taxpayers. Families with young children wouldn’t have been able to use a deeper pool either.

“I’m really hopeful we can give our citizens something earlier rather than later. Unlike our wading pool, this is for everyone,” Neumann said.

Other preparations for the summer are coming along as well. A pump is being installed for the lagoon’s new waterfall later this month, and, after some light landscaping, it should be operational by Memorial Day.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the splash pad will likely be held in July.