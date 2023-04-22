Waupun could suspend its community garden this year, as the city caves to scrutiny from nearby residents.

Several neighbors of the garden's proposed location between E. Brown Street and Welch Street presented their concerns at the city council’s Tuesday meeting. Some spoke on the lack of parking or running water available at the lot, as well as what effect a garden would have on their property values.

They also expressed their reservations about the kind of people who use community gardens.

“This isn’t a community garden neighborhood. We all take pride in our neighborhood. We like our privacy. We don’t want a lot of these things brought in,” resident Kevin Hamus said.

“I’m generally for community gardens. I think they’re great,” said Anthony Kimble. “But we live in a neighborhood like this, so we know our neighbors and the type of people that are going to be around. What has been voiced by a lot of my neighbors is that we don’t know who is going to be in the neighborhood now.”

Kimble added that he had a young child to consider.

Mayor Rohn Bishop seemed to be taken aback by the residents’ testimonies, stating that the city didn’t seek out resident feedback because they didn’t think it would be a controversial issue.

“As a city, we probably should have done a better job letting people know a community garden was going in, but it's not like it's a skate park,” he said.

Waupun’s community garden used to be located at the corner of Beaverdam Street and Grace Street by the former Waupun Christian Grade School. The city purchased the land to build its new senior center on, so in 2019, the garden relocated next to the truck stop on State Road 26.

Due to developments and land sales, the garden was forced to relocate once again in 2021 to Moorman Street along the railroad track by the old Moorman factory. Soil conditions were not great, and gardeners struggled to grow crops.

“It’s already flooded once. I had an old man stand in my driveway and yell at me that his tomatoes were underwater,” Bishop said. “We also heard from some younger, single females that they didn’t feel so safe.”

The city pushed the decision to the Board of Public Works and Terri Respalje, who runs the Waupun Food Pantry and community garden. After reviewing other locations on Storbeck Drive and Spring Street, the board settled on a vacant city-owned lot on Welch Street.

Public Works voted on the spot unanimously at its March meeting.

“We thought it was a good spot. It’s in the city. People would feel safe, and it doesn’t flood a lot, so we didn’t think the old man with the tomatoes underwater would yell at me,” Bishop added.

Some opposed neighbors were easier to appease than others. One resident, Pat Reifsnider, stated that she’d heard the city would be spraying the lot with pesticides. She hoped to continue her hobby of cultivating milkweed and raising endangered monarch butterflies without worrying about chemicals affecting her property.

After the mayor assured her that wasn’t the case, Reifsnider indicated that she’d be fine with the garden otherwise.

Charles Lehman, a gardener who has used the city plots for five years, told the Daily Citizen that he didn’t think the other neighbors appreciated what the garden meant for all residents.

“I understand the ‘not in my backyard’ thought process, but I do believe they’re misunderstanding the atmosphere of a community garden. It's not a bunch of gypsies with boom boxes,” Lehman said. “It's older people that are there as long as they need to be and then they leave.”

The garden isn’t a free-for-all, either. Residents register with the city’s food pantry and pay to use their own plots. Excess produce is donated to the pantry.

Lehman tended to his plot with the help of a child he mentors through the city’s REACH One program. He isn’t looking forward to telling him that the garden will be shutting down.

“He gets to bring vegetables home to his family, and we’re going to lose that. That’s disappointing,” Lehman said.

The neighbors presented a list of alternative locations to their alder, Jason Westphal, that included McCune Park and the Waupun dog park. The mayor noted that an issue with parks was that the garden would ultimately take space away from kids.

"But shouldn't a community garden be in a community area, not a residential area?" neighbor Todd Dahl asked.

"Then maybe we should do a year where we skip the garden and figure it out the next year," Bishop responded.

With growing season quickly approaching, the council decided to continue the discussion at its April 25 meeting. Though City Administrator Kathy Schlieve confirmed that no final decision has yet been made, the garden's Facebook page updated Friday to say that it will "no longer" be a service the city offered.

