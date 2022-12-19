NICC Foundation once again provides Christmas presents for Columbus and Fall River kids in need

COLUMBUS – A tradition that has spanned over three decades in the Columbus area brought some joy to families on Sunday in Columbus and Fall River when they received the presents that will be under their tree with the help of the N.I.C.C. Foundation.

Julie Hornbacher has been running the foundation, whose initials stand for Neighbors in Constant Care, since the beginning. Her son, Nic, was 7 in 1991 and had heard at church about how some children do not have toys. He loaded a garbage bag with toys and told Hornbacher to find someone who needed the toys.

Hornbacher, who was working for the ambulance service in Columbus at the time, was able to find homes for the toys. But after others, including members of the police and fire departments, found out about the giving effort, more and more toys were brought in, and the N.I.C.C. Foundation was formed.

This year 58 families are being helped with not only with toys but other necessities, such as outdoor clothing for the winter months.

The organization helps area residents throughout the year with things such as rental assistance, utility payments and other resources.

“We help them all year long,” Hornbacher said. “We help with rental assistance, utility bills, clothing, school supplies and food. We work really closely with the other agencies. But at Christmastime, that is a big thing for the foundation. We make sure all the kids have toys, warm winter clothes, coats, snow pants, and boots. This stuff is all furnished by citizens that grab things off the giving tree or they stop in at the coffee shop. Columbus is an amazing community.”

The gifts were distributed on Sunday and volunteers gathered last week to help wrap all the presents. Among them was Bobbie Pearson, who spent her 80th birthday on Wednesday wrapping the presents for area children.

Pearson said there was no other way she wanted to spend the day.

“Today we have a bunch of my customers that are not even from Columbus that heard about it, and they have been coming back for years to help,” Hornbacher said. “Today one of my customers brought all her neighbors from Beaver Dam, so they came to help. It’s just everyone. We live in a small area surrounded by other small communities, and everyone just helps everyone out. It is just kind of cool how that all works out.”

Columbus, which Hornbacher describes as her little Norman Rockwell community, is the home and always the heart of the giving effort for the N.I.C.C. Foundation.

“Everyone helps everybody,” Hornbacher said. “Whether it be a disaster or someone in need, it is a great place. A great place to raise your family. It is a great place to be.

Those who want to help out as well can send cash donations to: The N.I.C.C. Foundation, N4302 Old Highway 73, Columbus, WI, 53925.

GALLLERY: Columbus celebrates winning team Columbus 1.jpg Columbus 2.jpg Columbus 3.jpg Columbus 4.jpg Columbus 5.jpg Columbus 6.jpg Columbus 7.jpg Columbus 8.jpg Columbus 9.jpg