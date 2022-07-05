No injuries in Columbus house fire

A house fire with visible flames shooting out an upstairs window was reported in the town of Columbus on Tuesday morning.

The Columbus Fire Department responded to W1551 Duborg Road shortly before 10:30 a.m.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Jerrod Fox, the first unit on the scene sprayed water from the outside until other responding units arrived and were able to go inside.

Columbus requested a box alarm and the following fire departments responded to help: Fall River, Rio, Arlington, Sun Prairie, Waterloo and Doylestown. De Forest and CLR Departments stayed at the Columbus Fire Station in case of another emergency call. Fall River Police, Columbia County Sheriff and Lifestar EMS also assisted on scene.

The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time and no injuries were reported. Fire units cleared the scene around 3:10 p.m.

