No injuries reported in Beaver Dam basement fire

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:39 p.m. Monday to the report of an appliance on fire in the basement of 159 Burchard St., Beaver Dam.

According to BDFD Lt. Matthew Weidler, crews found light smoke coming from the rear door and deployed a hose line to the home’s interior. They were met with dark smoke and heat when advancing downstairs to the basement. The fire was contained to the appliance and quickly extinguished. Crews remained on scene just for just over an hour to ventilate the building.

The lone resident of the home was displaced due to smoke damage and St. Vincent de Paul is providing needed assistance. No one was injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department was assisted by the Beaver Dam Police Department, and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department Communication Center. Departments that were requested but then were cancelled en route were Fox Lake Fire Department, Horicon Fire Department, Juneau Fire Department, Waupun Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department and Watertown EMS.