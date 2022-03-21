Oconomowoc man charged with OWI causing injury after rollover crash

JUNEAU – A 39-year-old Oconomowoc man was allegedly more than three times over the legal limit when he drunkenly rolled his vehicle with a passenger in the town of Rubicon last week, according to the criminal complaint.

Christopher Szuhar was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury, second or subsequent offense and misdemeanor bail jumping. If found guilty of the OWI, he could face up to three years in prison followed by a three years of extended supervision.

Szuhar appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. He was placed on a $1,000 cash bond. As conditions of his bond, he must maintain absolute sobriety, may not be in a vehicle operated by anyone under the influence and may not drive without a driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a single vehicle rollover crash with minor injuries on Thursday at 5:55 p.m. in the area of Pond Road and North Jefferson Road in the town of Rubicon. Szuhar was identified as the driver of the Jeep Cherokee. Szuhar allegedly admitted to driving and consuming alcohol.

A witness had found the vehicle and helped to get Szuhar and his passenger out of the vehicle. Szuhar was not conscious when the witness arrived, but regained consciousness and denied being hurt. He said he pulled over off the road but as he stopped the Jeep began to roll. Szuhar allegedly said he had three shots and five beers at a local bar and had stopped drinking an hour before. However the deputy found a whiskey bottle in the vehicle, the complaint said.

The passenger had an injury on her foot.

Szuhar submitted to a breath alcohol test which resulted in a reading of .251. He has an open cases in Waukesha County where is not allowed to drink alcoholic beverages.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.

