Oconomowoc man charged with taking $94K worth of equipment and materials from business

JUNEAU — A 20-year-old Oconomowoc man made his initial appearance in court Monday on charges of taking $94,000 worth of property after using a forklift to gain entry into his former boss' business.

James Schmeling faces felony counts of burglary and two counts of theft of movable property, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and theft of moveable property. If convicted on the burglary charge, he could face up to 7½ years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Schmeling appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was released on a $1,000 signature bond. As conditions of his bond, he may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim or the shop. He also may not scrap metal.

According to the criminal complaint:

The unnamed Ashippun business owner reported on July 2 that he had video footage of one of his past employees stealing property from him. The business owner identified the suspect as Schmeling and estimated that he took about $94,000 worth of property after entering the shop using a forklift.

The business owner said that Schmeling had been staying in a camper on the property for a few months and had been assisting with scrapping vehicles. His primary duty was cutting catalytic converters off of junk vehicles. However, after a structure fire, the owner of the property said that Schmeling could no longer live there. Schmeling was told this on June 30.

Schmeling left but allegedly returned a few hours later that night with additional people. A Bobcat skid steer loader was used to push a tow truck that was blocking the entry so one of the people could pull onto the property with a trailer. Schmeling allegedly used the forklift to open the garage door of the shop and force entry. The door was destroyed in the process.

The items taken or damaged include: a Bobcat skid steer loader, a four-wheeler, 300 to 400 pounds of copper, Milwaukee-brand tools, the garage door, a key programmer, other tools, two big bottles of change and miscellaneous cash bills, two dirt bikes, and 140 catalytic convertors.

Schmeling spoke to Dodge County Sheriff’s Office investigators on July 8 and asked if a police report had been filed by the victim. He said he wanted to file a report because someone had assaulted him in retaliation for the situation.

A week later on July 13, the property owner said Schmeling and another individual came back on the property and took more scrap metal. The surveillance camera again was able to identify Schmeling.

Sheriff’ Office detectives met with people at Waukesha Iron and Metal and learned that Schmeling had brought in some stainless steel a short while back. The last transaction they had with Schmeling was on July 12. The only transaction that included specific information was the transaction on July 11. A receipt showed him selling 50 pounds of copper, eight pounds of aluminum, 1,814 pounds of stainless steel and 78 pounds of extruded aluminum.

Deputies were also able to locate Schmeling’s shop, where some of missing items were located. Schmeling was contacted and was agitated that they were going into his shop. He denied involvement in the theft, however, and said he could probably provide an alibi.

The name of the victim has been withheld by authorities based upon their interpretation of Marsy’s Law, an amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution meant to protect victims that was passed by voters in 2021. A preliminary hearing in Schmeling's case is scheduled for Aug. 25.