Oconomowoc man will serve prison time for 5th OWI

JUNEAU – A 50-year-old Oconomowoc man was sentenced to 2½ years in prison on Tuesday for his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Barry Kohlhoff was found guilty of the offense earlier this month following a two day trial. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries on Tuesday for his sentencing.

Following the prison term, Kohlhoff will spend three years on extended supervision. He must pay fines and costs. His driver’s license will be revoked for 36 months and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 36 months.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Dodge County sheriff’s deputy responded to a call at 8 p.m. on May 23, 2020, after a woman reported that a car traveling north on Highway 67 near Roosevelt Road had swerved into the southbound lane and swerved back in the northbound lane before striking a curb. The woman followed the vehicle until the man reached his apartment building and said that Kohlhoff ran up to her car and punched it.

When the deputy arrived at Kohlhoff’s apartment building, he found that Kohlhoff’s window was partially shattered and spoke with Kohlhoff who appeared to be intoxicated. Kohlhoff did not complete all the field sobriety tests and refused a Breathalyzer.

Kohlhoff was previously arrested for drunken driving in 1999, 2000, 2003 and 2014.

