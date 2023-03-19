A 64-year-old male died in a traffic crash early Sunday morning on the US Highway 151 on-ramp at County Highway B, in Beaver Dam.

At approximately 12:26 am, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded. The initial investigation showed a male was operating a 2011 Chrysler van north on the US Highway 151 off-ramp to County Highway B. He was the sole occupant.

The Chrysler traveled through the intersection of County Highway B, striking a sign in the median and entered the east shoulder and ditch to the USH 151 on-ramp north of County Highway B.

The Chrysler traveled down the embankment, striking a fence and a tree.

The driver was transported to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam and was pronounced deceased by the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office.

Assisting with the crash were Beaver Dam Paramedics, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam Police Department, Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.

The name of the driver has not yet been announced.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.