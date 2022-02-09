One person seriously injured in two vehicle accident

TOWN OF TRENTON – An 81-year-old man was seriously injured Wednesday morning after he allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign when exiting Highway 151 and entering Highway A.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the accident at 9:17 a.m.

Initial investigation showed that a 2006 Ford F250 (towing a trailer) was traveling north on Highway A approaching the US 151 overpass. A 2022 Subaru was traveling south on the US 151 southbound off ramp and was approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Highway A. The Subaru failed to yield the right of way to the Ford and entered the intersection where it was struck on the driver’s side by the front of the Ford pickup truck.

The 81-year-old driver of the Subaru sustained serious injuries and was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, but was quickly flown by medical helicopter to Aurora Medical Center in Summit. The 21-year-old driver of the Ford pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

Assisting at the crash scene were: Wisconsin State Patrol, Beaver Dam Fire, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Flight for Life, and Dodge County Highway Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.