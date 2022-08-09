One woman dies after vehicle overturns on off ramp in the town of Emmet

TOWN OF EMMET – A woman died at the scene of a single vehicle accident Tuesday evening after her vehicle overturned multiple times while exiting a highway.

According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 5:19 p.m. to the northbound off-ramp of Highway 26 to eastbound travel onto Highway 16. The initial investigation showed that a 2015 Toyota was traveling north on the Highway 26 off-ramp to eastbound travel of Highway 16, but the Toyota failed to negotiate the curve. The Toyota traveled off of the roadway and overturned multiple times.

The woman driving was the sole occupant of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Assisting at the crash scene were Watertown Fire Department, Watertown Paramedics, Watertown Police Department, Flight for Life, Dodge County Crash Investigation Team, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, Dodge County Medical Examiner, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.