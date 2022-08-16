OPENING DAY AT THE FAIR

Dodge County Fair runs Aug. 17 to 21 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam, off Highway 33. Daily gate admission is $7 before noon and $10 after noon. Children age 9 and younger are free. Season tickets are $35 at the gate. No carry-ins. Parking and grandstand entertainment is included in daily admission. For more information, go to dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17
Wristband Day on the Midway. Unlimited rides with the purchase of a $25 wristband from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).
Judging in the Open Class Building, Farm Progress Arena, Youth Building, Sheep Barn and Under the Grandstand.
8 a.m.
Junior Fair Market Hog Show
9 a.m.
Junior Fair Photography Judging
Junior Fair Fruit and Vegetables Judging
Junior Fair Child Development and Home Environment Judging
Junior Fair Knitting and Crocheting Judging
Junior Fair Clothing Exhibit Judging
Junior Fair Cake Decorating Judging
Open Class Clothing Judging
Open Class Home Furnishings Judging
Open Class Honey Judging
Open Class Foods Judging
Open Class Flowers Judging
Open Class Farm Crops, Vegetables, and Fruits Judging
9:30 a.m.
Open Class Cultural Arts Judging
10:30 a.m.
Junior Fair Beef Breeding and Feeder Calves Judging
Open Class Beef Cattle Judging
Noon
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Junior Fair Market Beef and Showmanship Judging
DJ Set by NSB Entertainment on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
1 p.m.
Junior Fair Crops Judging
Open Class Knitting and Crocheting Judging
2 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Open Class Senior Citizens Judging
Open Class Photography Judging
3 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Nick’s Kids Show is a musically entertaining show for the entire family and invites children on stage to be part of a Rock ‘n Roll band. Everyone can participate in the Locomotion, the Freeze Dance, Hula Hoop and more.
3:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
Open Class Sheep Judging
4 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Junior Fair Sheep Lead Class and Breeder Judging
Junior Fair Explorer Judging
5 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Junior Fair Market Lamb Showmanship Judging
5:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
6 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Junior Fair Dog Obedience Performance Show
7 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Badger State Truck and Tractor Pull at the Grandstand
7:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue