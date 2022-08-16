OPENING DAY AT THE FAIR

Dodge County Fair runs Aug. 17 to 21 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam, off Highway 33. Daily gate admission is $7 before noon and $10 after noon. Children age 9 and younger are free. Season tickets are $35 at the gate. No carry-ins. Parking and grandstand entertainment is included in daily admission. For more information, go to dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17

Wristband Day on the Midway. Unlimited rides with the purchase of a $25 wristband from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).

Judging in the Open Class Building, Farm Progress Arena, Youth Building, Sheep Barn and Under the Grandstand.

8 a.m.

Junior Fair Market Hog Show

9 a.m.

Junior Fair Photography Judging

Junior Fair Fruit and Vegetables Judging

Junior Fair Child Development and Home Environment Judging

Junior Fair Knitting and Crocheting Judging

Junior Fair Clothing Exhibit Judging

Junior Fair Cake Decorating Judging

Open Class Clothing Judging

Open Class Home Furnishings Judging

Open Class Honey Judging

Open Class Foods Judging

Open Class Flowers Judging

Open Class Farm Crops, Vegetables, and Fruits Judging

9:30 a.m.

Open Class Cultural Arts Judging

10:30 a.m.

Junior Fair Beef Breeding and Feeder Calves Judging

Open Class Beef Cattle Judging

Noon

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Junior Fair Market Beef and Showmanship Judging

DJ Set by NSB Entertainment on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

1 p.m.

Junior Fair Crops Judging

Open Class Knitting and Crocheting Judging

2 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Open Class Senior Citizens Judging

Open Class Photography Judging

3 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Nick’s Kids Show is a musically entertaining show for the entire family and invites children on stage to be part of a Rock ‘n Roll band. Everyone can participate in the Locomotion, the Freeze Dance, Hula Hoop and more.

3:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

Open Class Sheep Judging

4 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Junior Fair Sheep Lead Class and Breeder Judging

Junior Fair Explorer Judging

5 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Junior Fair Market Lamb Showmanship Judging

5:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

6 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Junior Fair Dog Obedience Performance Show

7 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Badger State Truck and Tractor Pull at the Grandstand

7:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue