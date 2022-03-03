Opening minds: Dodge County's SPARK program engages those with memory loss

Cultural programs for those experiencing early- to mid-stage memory loss and their caregivers are again being offered in Dodge County.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County put its SPARK program on hiatus at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Program Coordinator and Dementia Care Specialist Rob Griesel said there is a real need to build it up again.

He explained SPARK is not an acronym, but rather a description of what may take place while participating in the arts and culture-based program.

“It’s really about sparking that engagement,” he said. “It’s not a program where we’re discussing challenges or caregiving, but rather a program that offers the opportunities to get out and meet people, learn about each other and express yourself.”

Mary Anne Zimmerlee of Beaver Dam said she’s thankful SPARK is back with a full calendar of events and activities planned this year.

“When COVID hit, many things stopped. That makes it hard when you’re a caregiver 24/7,” she said.

Terry and Mary Anne Zimmerlee celebrated their 40-year anniversary in 2021. In 2015 Terry was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment and shortly after, dementia.

“Things were changing with his personality and I knew something was very wrong, it can be overwhelming at times but it’s an illness and we’ll deal with it together,” she said.

The couple still stays very active and enjoys walking and participating in social engagement opportunities such as SPARK.

“I feel it’s important to keep him engaged as much as I can, so we try to take advantage of the resources that are available,” she said.

Griesel said SPARK programming is guided by trained volunteers at each site and the atmosphere is safe, welcoming and stimulating. The programs are free and no preparation or previous experience needed.

The ADRC hosts two Spark programs each month; one on the third Monday of the month and the other on the second Friday of the month. Activities are designed to engage the senses, so participants will consider the things they hear, smell, touch and taste (refreshments are usually provided).

The second Friday series is held at UnMasked Expressive Therapies, 207 N. Spring St, Beaver Dam. It will meet next on March 11 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The third Monday series is held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at rotating locations including the Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple, Beaver Dam, the Horicon Marsh Education Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, and the Juneau Public Library (Master Gardeners), 250 N. Fairfield Ave, Juneau. The next program will be offered at the Horicon Marsh Education Center on March 21.

SPARK provides an opportunity for those with MCI, early- to mid-stage memory loss, dementia, as well as their care partners to enjoy art, culture, and nature in comfortable settings.

“It’s all about being in the moment and having fun in an understanding environment,” said Griesel.

Registration is encouraged but not required. For more information, contact Griesel at 920-386-4308 or rgriesel@co.dodge.wi.us.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

