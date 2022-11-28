Orchestra to entertain young and old with 2 holiday concerts

Beaver Dam Area Orchestra (BDAO) will be presenting two annual holiday concerts on Saturday, Dec. 10. The shows will be at 5 and 7 p.m. in the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, 500 Gould St.

The 5 p.m. performance is a shorter holiday concert (about 45 minutes) with no intermission, and includes a carefully-selected portion of the full evening concert. This concert is intended to allow attendance by families with young children who may not appreciate the length of the longer concert and/or who may not be able to stay awake for the entire evening concert.

The 7 p.m. show is an evening full of Christmas/holiday themed music. The concert is around 90 minutes with a brief intermission.

“The later concert includes music from the 5 p.m. performance, as well as some additional pieces,” said Music Director Erin Ebersole. “The music is very focused on Christmas traditions. We have a medley of tunes that include such favorites as ‘Frosty the Snowman’ and ‘Here comes Santa Claus,’ among others."

"We also have things like ‘The Nutcracker,’ ‘Sleigh Ride’ and pieces that are more central to the birth of Christ such as ‘Silent Night,’ ‘A Coventry Carol’ and other selections," Ebersole said. "We are welcoming Christmas with wonderful music. It will get listeners into the holiday spirit, but also touch their hearts and souls.”

“We’re also showing off some talent in our community," she continued. "The One Voice children’s choir will be performing at the earlier concert, so there will be 21 students singing with us for two of our songs. At the later concert we will be performing a new piece by a local composer, William C. Lewis-Brooks. He wrote a Christmas hand-bell concerto with Virginia Pollack soloing. It’s a tremendous piece and Virginia plays it beautifully. It’s a really great opportunity to hear a unique combination of instruments right here in Beaver Dam.”

The free concerts are sponsored by the Tom and Judy Heffron Family Fund, part of the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation. Free-will donations will be gratefully accepted.

This year marks BDAO’s 69th season with a total of 57 musicians will be performing and more individuals involved behind the scenes.

According to the group’s website (bdorchestra.com):

“The mission of Beaver Dam Area Orchestra is to bring quality music to Beaver Dam and the surrounding area, as well as provide a platform to musicians who are passionate about performing.”

“While promoting the arts in the Beaver Dam community, we strive to provide engaging and educational experiences for our audiences. As a community, we are extremely grateful for the ongoing support and donations that we receive for the music we produce.”