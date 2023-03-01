TOWN OF WAUPUN – An 18-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after getting into a pursuit with a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to the press release from the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle going 100 mph in the posted 65 mph zone on Highway 151, near Highway 49, on Tuesday at 5:35 p.m. The vehicle failed to yield for the deputy, and a pursuit occurred.

The vehicle continued its excessive speed and traveled north on Highway 151. The vehicle abruptly cut through the median and began traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 151 as it approached the Highway 26 interchange causing several vehicles to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

The pursuing deputy was able to obtain a license plate that matched the vehicle and registered owners from Oshkosh. The pursuit was terminated at that time, once the vehicle had returned to the correct lane of traffic, with the suspect vehicle traveling north on Highway 26 from Highway 151.

The Fond du Lac Communications Center began receiving multiple phone calls shortly after the termination of pursuit with reports that the same vehicle was still traveling at excessive speeds and unsafely passing other vehicles as it traveled north on Highway 26. A police officer from the village of Rosendale located the vehicle again at which point the operator increased his speed and a second pursuit occurred.

Two nearby deputies were able to join in the pursuit as it traveled at excessive speeds northbound on Highway 26 out of the village of Rosendale. The operator continued to attempt to elude deputies and pass into oncoming traffic. The vehicle ultimately traveled into the east ditch of Highway 26 where it became disabled in a farm field. The operator exited the vehicle and a foot pursuit occurred.

Responding deputies were able to form a perimeter around the area. The suspect’s footprints led to a nearby residence that had several abandoned outbuildings. Sheriff’s K-9 deputy Rip and his handler were able to track the suspect to one of these buildings. Upon seeing Rip, the man surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

The Oshkosh man is currently out on signature bonds for four separate felony cases in Dane County. His alleged offenses in those cases include burglary to dwelling (multiple counts), battery, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.

He is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on new charges including two counts of felony flee/elude, first degree reckless endangering safety, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, and several other traffic violations.

Both pursuits covered a total distance of approximately 7.5 miles. The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office was assisted by an officer with the village of Rosendale Police Department.

There were no injuries or property damage because of the pursuit.