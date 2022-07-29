Oshkosh man found guilty of retail theft after taking dehumidifiers from Menards

On Sept. 22, 2020, a call came in that a man had stolen two dehumidifiers from the store. The caller said that McKenzie had said, “I suggest you stop following me unless you want to get shot,” after following him out of the building. However the caller saw the car McKenzie was driving go north on Hwy. 151.

Deputies from Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office located McKenzie and took him into custody. Police spoke to McKenzie who told them that he had wanted to drive to his mother’s house in Arkansas and leave his wife and two boys behind. However he knew that she would need money to care for the kids and was told by a friend that stores in Beaver Dam were easy to steal from. He said he stole three Roomba vacuums and a fabric cutter from Walmart in Beaver Dam before going to Menards. McKenzie said he did not have a gun on him but had made the threat to get out of the situation.