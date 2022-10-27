Oshkosh man given jail or treatment option for retail theft

JUNEAU – A 55-year-old Oshkosh man has an opportunity to seek treatment and avoid serving jail time for retail theft after removing two dehumidifiers from Beaver Dam’s Menards.

Donnie McKenzie was found guilty of two counts of retail theft in July. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia sentenced McKenzie on Thursday to seven months in jail. He may spend that time at a treatment facility provided that he successfully completes in-patient treatment. If he fails treatment, he will be sent to jail.

In addition, a two-year prison sentence was imposed and stayed. He must pay $640 in restitution, maintain absolute sobriety, perform a work search, and undergo AODA and anger management.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sept. 22, 2020, a call came in that a man had stolen two dehumidifiers from the store. The caller said that McKenzie had said, “I suggest you stop following me unless you want to get shot,” after following him out of the building. However the caller saw the car McKenzie was driving go north on Hwy. 151.

Deputies from Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office located McKenzie and took him into custody. Police spoke to McKenzie who told them that he had wanted to drive to his mother’s house in Arkansas and leave his wife and two boys behind. However he knew that she would need money to care for the kids and was told by a friend that stores in Beaver Dam were easy to steal from. He said he stole three Roomba vacuums and a fabric cutter from Walmart in Beaver Dam before going to Menards. McKenzie said he did not have a gun on him but had made the threat to get out of the situation.

McKenzie submitted to a vehicle search and the missing items were found in his Chevrolet Blazer.