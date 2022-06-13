Owner of Frosty’s Foster Animal Rescue faces misdemeanor crimes against animals

TOWN OF TRENTON – The owner of Frosty’s Fosters Animal Rescue faces several misdemeanor charges related to the treatment of the animals under her care.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Nicholas and Sgt. Eric Krueger were sent to investigate the animal complaint on Jan. 13 at N10006 Highway 151.

Agents of the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection Division of Animal Health had already been there investigating a tip about the condition of the dogs at Frosty Foster’s Animal Rescue operated by Fostina M. Uelmen.

Through investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection Division of Animal Health, and working with the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, multiple misdemeanor charges of violations of WI Statute 951 Crimes Against Animals were filed against Fostina Uelmen.

Those charges include: failure to provide food and drink to confined animals, intentional or negligently providing improper indoor animal shelter – ventilation, improper animal shelter – space and intentionally providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards.

An initial appearance for Uelmen is scheduled on Aug. 15.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

