 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Owner of Frosty’s Foster Animal Rescue faces misdemeanor crimes against animals

  • 0

TOWN OF TRENTON – The owner of Frosty’s Fosters Animal Rescue faces several misdemeanor charges related to the treatment of the animals under her care.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Nicholas and Sgt. Eric Krueger were sent to investigate the animal complaint on Jan. 13 at N10006 Highway 151.

Agents of the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection Division of Animal Health had already been there investigating a tip about the condition of the dogs at Frosty Foster’s Animal Rescue operated by Fostina M. Uelmen.

Through investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection Division of Animal Health, and working with the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, multiple misdemeanor charges of violations of WI Statute 951 Crimes Against Animals were filed against Fostina Uelmen.

Those charges include: failure to provide food and drink to confined animals, intentional or negligently providing improper indoor animal shelter – ventilation, improper animal shelter – space and intentionally providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards.

People are also reading…

An initial appearance for Uelmen is scheduled on Aug. 15.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fox Lake Golf Club turns 100

Fox Lake Golf Club turns 100

Public is invited to weekend celebration. Events to mark centenary include live music, fish fry, lawn games, fireworks and a barbecue.

Execs approve insurance contract

Execs approve insurance contract

The 14% increase in rates for a host of items is said to be in line with other counties, according to the Dodge County executive committee.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News