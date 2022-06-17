Paddle for free in Horicon

HORICON – The public can take a paddling adventure free of charge in Horicon thanks to a cooperative group effort.

A new kayak facility opened Thursday afternoon at Bowling Green Park. The 4 ½ acre neighborhood park is located along the Rock River between Barstow Street and East Lake Street.

The Friends of Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center, along with the City of Horicon, developed and constructed the facility. Eight kayaks, as well as floatation devices and paddles, are stored onsite for people to freely use on the Rock River and Horicon Marsh.

The area includes the works of state artisans. A large metal sign featuring cattails in its design was made by Dan Gassner of LeRoy and the heavy-duty log kayak racks were handcrafted in Manitowish Waters.

“We had a very good group of people to work with on this project … these simple things are typically some of the best things,” said Director of Public Works Tim Kingman.

Brittany Hopkins, president of the Friends group, said the facility was created through private donations. She thanked Friends Emeritus Director Jerry Voy for helping turn an idea into reality.

“The Voy family made a solid commitment, not just in getting people to Horicon but out to this great natural resource that we all love and are really passionate about,” she said.

Voy gave credit to former Mayor Jim Grigg and former Friends President Chrissy Oelke for getting the ball rolling on the project. He said the DNR, Friends group and the city worked well together in providing a recreational spot for the community and its tourists.

No reservations nor fee is required to use the facility. Posted rules should be observed to respect the equipment and to provide prompt return of equipment for others to enjoy.

In addition to the kayak facility, the park has undergone some major redevelopment in recent years, most notably a shelter/restroom building, asphalt parking area, ADA compliant fishing pier, kayak launch and a visitor information gazebo.

