Paranormal activity at Horicon museum to be revealed

HORICON – Is the Satterlee Clark House Museum in Horicon haunted?

Curator Lahnie Neu believes it is and invited a team of paranormal investigators to the site in January to check it out. The results of the investigation will be revealed Sunday as a fundraiser for the Horicon Historical Society’s annual Haunted History Tours.

Neu said every time an event is held at the museum, the question of ghosts or spirits comes up. Many volunteers and visitors have mentioned strange occurrences they have encountered while spending time at the facility.

Not knowing if the encounters were a true experience or the power of suggestion, the Horicon Historical Society decided to bring in Western Wisconsin Paranormal Investigations to help sift through the stories. Three properties were investigated, including the Satterlee Clark House, Old Park School and the blacksmith shop.

The investigative team didn’t charge for their services. Neu said she chose to have their findings revealed at a public event to satisfy the curiosity of those in the community and encourage others to learn about local history.

“There’s video evidence, there’s still picture evidence and voice recorded evidence. There’s a lot of evidence that I don’t think people will be skeptics anymore after Sunday,” she said.

Photos and videos will be displayed by projector on a large screen and electronic voice phenomenon will be played over the sound system at the Horicon American Legion. The historical society is holding the reveal off site in order to accommodate a large crowd.

Howard Hazen, the lead investigator from WWPI, will explain the equipment used, how the evidence was collected and what makes it paranormal in nature.

After the presentation, he and Neu will discuss any questions the audience may have.

Neu described the spirits at the HHS as “friendly, and I think they rather enjoy the company of our guests.”

If you go What: Paranormal reveal of the Satterlee Clark House Museum When: Sunday at 2 p.m. Where: Horicon American Legion Post 157, 735 S. Hubbard St., Horicon Cost: $5 each or $10 each with chili buffet Info: Advance meal tickets available at eventbrite.com; tickets at the door will be first come, first served

The team from Western Wisconsin Paranormal Investigations has recently explored the Dodge County Historical Society in Beaver Dam, as well. Curator Kurt Sampson said they have investigated twice and plan to come again because of all the paranormal activity they found there.

“We have had activity here forever, and that has been witnessed by myself and other board members and previous curators,” he said. “For whatever reason, the demeanor of this building changes after about 7 p.m. The atmosphere gets very heavy in here and you can feel it shift.”

Both Neu and Sampson suggested it’s possible artifacts carry a spirit with them.

Findings from investigations at the Dodge County Historical Society can be found on the website wwiscpi.com.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

