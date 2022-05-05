Park improvements planned in Beaver Dam

The Beaver Dam City Council unanimously authorized resolutions this week to move ahead with two park improvement projects.

The centerpiece of the Beaver Dam Lions Club Playground at Lakeview Park will be replaced.

At the April 18 Operations Committee meeting, Parks and Forestry Supervisor John Neumann said the current wooden structure is nearly 30 years old and he can’t get replacement parts for it anymore. He presented three proposals to the Lions and the civic group chose what they liked, which also turned out to be the low bid.

The $46,250 project was awarded to Lee Recreation of Cambridge. Neumann noted that the Burke playground unit is made locally in Fond du Lac and he hopes to have it installed by the end of summer.

Plans are in the works to either renovate or replace the Tahoe Park pavilion, with a Beaver Dam-based company providing design services for the lump sum of $18,800.

The Tahoe park building dates back to 1952 and has single stall restrooms. Neumann said it is in great need of an upgrade.

“It’s not keeping up with the load of the Must-Skis waterski shows, the festivals and the private reservations. It doesn’t cut it anymore,” he said.

He said surveying is included in the price being paid to MSA Professional Services.

“They’ll come back with a design and basically give us a biddable project so we can budget for the end result,” he said. “Then we’ll have a public meeting with the Must-Skis, and the Best Dam Fest people and the Jam by the Dam people and bring them all together to find out what they may want to see in the facility.”

Funds for both park projects are available in the city’s Capital Improvements Plan.

The City Council also awarded the contract for non-compliance weed, grass and shrubbery cutting services to Duane’s Lawn Care of Burnett, which was the lone bidder.

Neumann said the contractor has provided on-call services for the past several years and is coming back at the same hourly rate of $60 per hour.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.